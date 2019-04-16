Jio TV gets Netflix-like feature for Android users with new update

Jio TV has finally received native support for Picture-in-Picture, PiP, mode on Android. The new update brings the version to 5.6.1 and lets you watch a live stream of TV channels in a small picture on the screen while you browse other apps. The PiP mode will only be supported on the devices running Android 8.0 Oreo or later.

In the changelog of Jio TV on Google Play store, the app publisher notes – “To take your viewing experience a notch higher, we bring you Picture-in-Picture feature. Now you can continue watching JioTV while you chat, browse, or do more with your phone.”

The Picture-in-Picture is an increasingly popular feature that is being added to the streaming platforms, such as Netflix. It lets you watch videos without having the close the player should there be an interruption on your phone, such as a WhatsApp message that needs your immediate attention. Although, the video player shrinks in size and can be floated around on the screen.

To enable PiP mode, go to the app settings for Jio TV and allow permission for Picture-in-Picture mode. After this, open Jio TV, tap on a channel so that live stream starts playing. Now, press the home button on your phone to exit the screen. The floating picture will appear on the screen. You can enlarge the picture to return to the normal screen, pause the video, or quit PiP mode that also stops the playback.

Besides, the company has expanded its original channels to focus on Indian Premier League and General Elections 2019, both of which are underway in India. The catalogue of channels has also been increased with more regional channels as the consumption of vernacular media is rising, thereby, forcing production companies to launch regional channels now more than ever.

Reliance Jio had previously experimented a desktop version of Jio TV to allow users to enjoy live streams on a bigger screen. However, due to constrained license for OTT platforms, the service was pulled within a few days. Airtel, its closest competitor in terms of the bouquet of services, earlier this month launched a trial version of Airtel TV Web. Airtel TV Web is the desktop version of Airtel TV, however, without the availability of live TV channels. Only a handful of content from ZEE5, HOOQ, and more is available to stream.