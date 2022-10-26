Jio True 5G powered WiFi goes live in Rajasthan; here’s all you need to know

Reliance Jio announced its Jio True 5G powered WiFi services on October 22. The company has now marked the beginning of its 5G powered WiFi service in the temple town of Nathdwara, Rajasthan. India’s telco announced the introduction of its 5G powered WiFi services in high density areas such as educational institutions, religious institutions, railway stations, bus stops, commercial hubs, and others.

This news comes after the launch of 5G services in India and the recently launched Jio 5G welcome offer in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Ambani-led telco claims that the company is working to make Jio 5G accessible to more cities.

Reliance Jio’s chairman, Akash M Ambani said, “Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions.” He further adds that the 5G services cannot remain an exclusive service to the “privileged” or those in “largest cities”. Jio chairman believes that 5G services should be accessible to “every citizen, every home and every business” across the nation.

Furthermore, he adds that after the launch of Jio 5G enabled WiFi service at the holy town of Nathdwara, the next in the list is Chennai to receive this. He mentioned that Jio will deliver 5G to “every town, every taluka and every tehsil of our country by December 2023.”

JioTrue5G will be expanded across more cities and Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. In Chennai, invited Jio users can access Unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps and experience JioTrue5G.

5G services were launched in India at India Mobile Congress held at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.