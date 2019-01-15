Jio tops 4G speeds chart again, Airtel sees marginal spike in December: TRAI

Jio saw a dip in 4G speeds in the month of December (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed declined by about 8 per cent in December to 18.7 megabits per second (Mbps) but still continued to lead the chart for the past 12 months in a row, according to data published by telecom regulator Trai. Jio network recorded an average download speed of 20.3Mbps in November.

Performance of Bharti Airtel’s 4G network marginally improved in December to 9.8 Mbps from 9.7Mbps in November, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, Trai published their network performance separately. The 4G download speed on Vodafone network declined slightly to 6.3Mbps from 6.8Mbps in November, while that of Idea dipped to 6Mbps from 6.2Mbps.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of 4G upload speed despite a dip in network performance. The upload speed on Idea network declined to 5.3Mbps in December from 5.6Mbps in November.

The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the internet, access e-mails; and good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data such as images, videos and any other files through e-mail or social media applications.

Vodafone continued to show improvement and recorded increase in upload speed at 5.1Mbps in December from 4.9Mbps in November.

Jio upload speed declined to 4.3Mbps in December from 4.5Mbps in November. Airtel, too, recorded marginal dip in upload speed at 3.9Mbps from 4Mbps during the months under review.

Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segments for the past several months.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.