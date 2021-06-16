  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jio tops 4G chart with 20.7 mbps download speed in May, Vodafone Idea in upload: Trai

By: |
June 16, 2021 5:35 PM

Reliance Jio 4G network speed marginally increased but it was more than three times higher than that of the nearest competitor Vodafone Idea, which showed an average download speed of 6.3 mbps.

Reliance Jio continues to maintain leadership in 4G segment with 20.7 megabit per second average download speed, while Vodafone Idea topped the chart in upload segment with 6.7 mbps data speed in May, according to the latest data published by the telecom regulator Trai.

This is the first time when Trai clubbed a network speed of Vodafone and Idea after their merger in August 2018.

Airtel had the lowest average speed of 4.7 mbps according to data published by the the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on June 8.

The download speed helps consumers in accessing content from the internet, while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures or video to their contacts.

According to Trai, Vodafone Idea had an average upload speed of 6.3 mbps in May. It was followed by Reliance Jio with an upload speed of 4.2 mbps and Bharti Airtel with 3.6 mbps.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out 4G service in select areas but its network speed did not figure in the Trai chart.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

