Jio to offer free internet, voice calls and more for a month to all new JioFiber broadband customers

New JioFiber customers activating from September 1 will get a 30-day free trial of the broadband service, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited announced on Monday. This means, all potential customers will be able to “test drive” JioFiber free of cost for a period of 30 days and “if you don’t like the service, we will take it back, no questions asked,” according to a statement released by Jio.

The 30-day free trial is not restricted to new customers only. Existing JioFiber customers who onboarded the service between August 15 and August 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in the MyJio app. Speaking of which, Jio is offering some really attractive benefits to rope in more customers to its home broadband service (as also, trying to retain existing ones) in addition to “free” internet.

The 30-day free trial of JioFiber will come bundled with a 4K set top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no additional cost. Customers will also get free voice calling. As for the internet, Jio said it will offer “truly unlimited” internet at a speed of 150 Mbps for a month during the trial period.

Alongside the free no-condition internet for a month scheme for new and existing customers, Jio also announced that all its home broadband tariff plans – that start at Rs 399 with 30 Mbps speed – will now offer truly unlimited internet with symmetric speed wherein the upload speed will be same as the download speed. Moreover, the Rs 1,499 JioFiber broadband plan will offer customers free subscription to 12 paid OTT apps ranging from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video (there’s also a new Rs 999 plan with free subscription to 11 paid OTT apps).

With the new announcements, Jio said it planned to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns across the country.