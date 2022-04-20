Jio to offer broadband internet with free installation, OTT apps under new JioFiber postpaid entertainment plans: Details

Jio announced, Tuesday, that it would offer a bunch of new postpaid JioFiber broadband internet plans with zero entry cost and a collection of up to fourteen OTT apps starting April 22. The JioFiber “entertainment bonanza” plans build on the telco’s original postpaid offerings and bring popular streaming apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Sonyliv into the mix at an additional Rs 100 or Rs 200 a month. Jio won’t charge you for installation, or for hardware, if you’re getting a new connection.

JioFiber postpaid entertainment plans: Details

A total of six new plans are in the offing. Price start as low as Rs 399. The Rs 399 JioFiber postpaid entertainment plan comes with “unlimited” internet, as per Jio, at up to 30Mbps speed. Over and above this cost of the internet, you’ll have two entertainment options—standard entertainment and entertainment plus. By paying Rs 100 extra, you’ll gain free access to six premium OTT apps. This is the standard entertainment pack. Entertainment plus will give you access to fourteen OTT apps at Rs 200. In a nutshell, at Rs 599, you will get unlimited internet at up to 30mbps speed and fourteen OTT apps.

The next plan, which costs Rs 699 and offers unlimited internet at up to 100Mbps, can similarly go up to Rs 899 depending on the entertainment bundle you choose.

The full list of OTT apps part of Jio’s entertainment plans bundle include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema. You can also get Netflix and Amazon Prime with select plans.

For a flat Rs 999, Jio will give you unlimited internet at up to 150Mbps, with Amazon Prime subscription. For Rs 1,499, you can get unlimited internet at up to 300Mbps, with Amazon Prime and Netflix basic subscription. For Rs 2,499, you can get unlimited internet at up to 500Mbps, with Amazon Prime and Netflix standard subscription. The top-end Rs 3,999 plan comes with unlimited internet at up to 1000Mbps, with Amazon Prime and Netflix premium subscription.

JioFiber postpaid entertainment plans compared