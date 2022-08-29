Jio to launch its True 5G services in India by Diwali, pan-India coverage by Dec 2023

Jio 5G services will be rolled-out in India across four key metropolitan cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata by Diwali, aka end of October, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced today. Jio plans to roll-out full pan-India coverage by December 2023. The announcement was made by chairman Mukesh Ambani at Jio’s 45th Annual General Meeting.

Jio True 5G will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023. Jio claims the 5G rollout plan to be the fastest in the world. Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be Stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.

“Jio 5G will be true 5G,” Ambani said while confirming that the company will offer stand-alone 5G with carrier aggregation technology. The company states that the Stand-Alone 5G will help Jio deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and Metaverse.

“Jio has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack, which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. Already deployed this Made-In-India 5G stack in Jio5G network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one,” said Mukesh Ambani.

Jio under its ‘Made in India’ 5G collaboration has joined hands with Meta for immersive technology and with Intel to build Cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations. While the company did not talk about any timeline for the launch of its next JioPhone, the chairman announced company’s partnership with Google to develop Cloud-enabled ultra-affordable 5G smartphones in India. To develop a vibrant ecosystem of cloud-enabled business applications and solutions, Jio has joined hands with Microsoft. Jio also announced its partnerships with leading global network technology providers like Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Cisco. Jio also forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India.

