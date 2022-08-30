Jio to bring Standalone 5G in India: What is it, how it compares to non-standalone 5G and more

Jio 5G is coming soon. Reliance Jio made some big announcements at its 45th annual general meeting including the roll out plan of 5G in India by Diwali. Just like the 4G, Jio once again wants to disrupt the telecom industry with its “standalone 5G network” in India which is said to be cheaper, faster and more powerful than other 5G services coming to the market.

RIL chief Mukesh Ambani while addressing the meeting said, “Most operators are deploying a version of 5G, called Non-Standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure. This Non-Standalone approach is a hasty way to nominally claim a 5G launch, but it won’t deliver the breakthrough improvements in performance and capability possible with 5G. In sharp contrast, Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network.”

While the news of faster internet and powerful broadband services have left the consumers excitedly waiting for the rollout, many must be wondering what is this Standalone 5G, how is it better than Non-Standalone 5G, what are its benefits and likewise more. We here try to answers these questions for you.

Standalone(SA) 5G Vs Non-Standalone (NSA)5G

Standalone 5G and non-standalone 5G are essentially two models of 5G deployment. The standlone 5G architecture is based on an end-to-end core 5G network which is built from scratch. The equipments and network functions used in this model are built keeping 5G specifications in mind.

The non-standalone 5G is different from its counterpart in the sense that it offers 5G radio signal using the existing 4G LTE core. To put it in simple words, NSA is a 5G service built over an existing 4G network while SA on the other hand, allows completely independent operation of a 5G service without any interaction with an existing 4G core.

Which is better?

While the NSA can have a faster roll out considering it uses the existing 4G infrastructure, the standalone 5G is better in many ways. It offers significantly higher speed, ultra-low latency, more capacity, wider coverage, better services and higher scalability compared to the NSA 5G model.

Price difference

While the telecom companies have not commented on the pricing yet, Jio says that its 5G services will be affordable and available to all. Deploying standalone 5G costs more as it requires the entire architecture to be built from start.

