Jio subscribers to get free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP content for a year; details inside

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription provides its subscribers with daily access to the latest episodes of Indian TV shows at 6 am.

After launching numerous data-based plans, Reliance Jio has begun teasing a package deal which will include a one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. This will also be the first time Jio customers get the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for Rs. 399 a year. In addition to exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket, Premier League and Formula 1 it will bring access to Disney+ shows, movies, and children’s content.

Jio is set to offer the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year as teased on its official website. However, there is no clarity as to whether the subscription to the bundling will be restricted to specific plans. Also, the operator has not provided any details regarding the offer’s launch date. On the teaser banner, it does mention that the bundle is “coming soon.”

Last month, Airtel added a year’s Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to the Rs. 401 Prepaid Recharge package. The contract also involves allocating 3 GB of high-speed storage and 28-day validity.

Jio appears to be taking on Airtel by offering its prepaid customers similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefits. The company has in the past issued subscriptions to Hotstar Premium. Back in 2016, it reportedly offered its subscribers the Hotstar Premium subscription through Jio Play. In addition, Jio Fiber users recently received the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription via the JioTV+ app.

Since the lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reliance Jio has launched plans after plans to lure customers in order to increase its user base.