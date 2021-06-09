Jio starts providing vaccine availability info to users via WhatsApp

The new service enables people to look for COVID-19 vaccine availability, without the hassle of one-time password to refresh the session.
Telecom operator Reliance Jio has started providing information regarding vaccine availability through WhatsApp chatbot, along with other customer services, according to a company source.
“Jio users can now use WhatsApp to recharge, make payments, get answers to queries and raise complaints, among others, on the Jio chatbot. It is also providing COVID-19 vaccine availability information,” the source told PTI.
The service available on 7000770007 responds by just typing “Hi”.
The chatbot works for users on other mobile networks as well for vaccine-related information and recharging a Jio account.
Unlike other official online portals, a user can refresh the vaccine centre and availability search by posting ‘pincode’ in the chat and then typing the pincode of the area.
Jio users can opt for mobile number portability service, support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart and international roaming on the chatbot.
The chatbot seeks verification of the user before providing account-related information if accessed from a non-Jio network or an unregistered number.
