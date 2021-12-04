Jio starts offering up to 20% cashback on select prepaid plans: Full list, details

The third prepaid plan is of Rs 299 which comes with 2GB daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and a pack of 100 SMS messages per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Telecom major Reliance Jio has started offering a whopping 20 percent JioMart cashback on its three prepaid plans. The prepaid plans on which 20 percent JioMart cashback will be available are Rs 719, Rs 666, and Rs 299. It is important to know that the validity of these prepaid plans is in the range between 28 days and 84 days.

Reliance Jio 20 percent JioMart cashback offer

The cashback availed by the customers can be brought in use to buy goods and services from different Reliance Retail stores and other online shopping portals. The outlets where customers can spend the earned cashback include Jio recharge, JioMart, Reliance Smart, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, and Ajio among others. The company also said that the customers are eligible to accumulate cashback upto Rs 200 every day.

Eligible prepaid plans

The Rs 719 prepaid plan provides 2GB high speed data per day along with offering unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day to the customer. The JioMart cashback of 20 percent can be availed on this prepaid plan as well along with subscription of a range of Jio applications like JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Similarly, the customers can avail the 20 percent discount on the Rs 666 Jio prepaid plan which comes with 1.5GB high-speed internet data, 100 SMS messages per day along with unlimited voice calling. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days.

The company also revealed that the cashback which customers earn after recharging with the three prepaid plans will be credited to the users account within 72 hours of recharge. The cashback can be retained at various Reliance Jio outlets. Recently, Reliance Jio hiked the base price of most of its prepaid recharge plans and termed the decision an attempt towards making the telecom industry more sustainable.