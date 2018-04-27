Jio says it added 26.5 million subscribers in Q4; here’s how much 4G data each user consumed

Jio says that the calls on its network are free of charge and the users are only required to pay for the data plans

Jio on Friday posted a profit of Rs 510 crores in the fourth quarter of 2017, alongside an overall profit of Rs 9,435 crores for the Reliance Industries in the quarterly report. Jio also announced that it added 26.5 million subscribers in the Q4, up from the 21.5 million subscriber base in the previous quarter (Q3). However, the gross addition of subscribers stands at 27.9 million for the fourth quarter.

Riding high on the expanded user base, Jio said that its subscribers are consuming 4G data of as high as 9.7GB per user per month while the voice consumption is at 716 minutes per user per month. Jio says that the calls on its network are free of charge and the users are only required to pay for the data plans on their numbers.

The consumption of videos has significantly increased in the country since the onset of the 4G revolution by Reliance Jio. According to Jio’s published quarterly report, Jio subscribers have consumed over 240 crore hours of videos per month, wherein the Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioMusic were highly popular among the users.

“Everyone at Jio is today proud to have played a pivotal role in transforming the digital landscape of this country and empowering millions of Indians with all the leading digital tools and skills. Jio is offering the “power of data” to each Indian to fulfil every dream and to collectively take India to Global Digital Leadership,” said RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani at the earnings call of the company.