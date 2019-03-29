JioSaavn, Gaana dole out big discounts to keep Spotify, YouTube Music at bay

Amid the onslaught of foreign streaming players in India, the domestic companies that have had a fairly good stronghold have begun feeling the heat. Spotify and YouTube Music recently joined Amazon Music and Apple Music to form the club of international streaming players. Meanwhile, India’s own streaming giants such as Gaana and JioSaavn have started witnessing a shake-up. JioSaavn and Gaana have now lowered the price of their annual subscription for premium services to attract customers.

As opposed to earlier pricing of Rs 999 for a year, the JioSaavn Pro subscription cost has been slashed to Rs 299. The discounted plan is available on both JioSaavn website and apps. It is not clear if this is temporary, which it most likely is. When subscribing to the annual pack now, the customer will be paying around Rs 25 for a month. Earlier, the monthly cost when subscribing to annual plan stood at roughly Rs 84.

JioSaavn is a merged entity of Saavn and Reliance Jio Infocomm after the latter’s parent company Reliance Industries Ltd invested a net sum of $124 million. But, even prior to the merger, Saavn Pro subscription was available at Rs 999 per year. This is the first time in many weeks, the company has lowered the price for its yearly subscription.

Gaana, which is claimed to be the most popular music streaming platform in India, is also resorting to JioSaavn’s methods. The annual Gaana Plus subscription is now down to Rs 299, as well. It was Rs 999 earlier, but the company partnered Paytm and Sony LIV to dole out complementary benefits to the subscriber, unlike JioSaavn. The monthly cost incurred on picking the annual subscription comes down to Rs 25.

On the other hand, Spotify Premium subscription for one year costs Rs 1,189 in India. Wynk Music costs Rs 349 for the annual plan that offers an ad-free experience on the app. Amazon Music is a part of Amazon Prime membership in India that asks for Rs 999 annually. Although Apple Music does not openly show its annual plan, there is one that is priced at Rs 1,200. YouTube Music does not have an annual plan in India as of now.