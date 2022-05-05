Jio Rs 333, Rs 583, Rs 783 prepaid recharge plans launched with 1.5GB daily data, 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Jio is expanding its “cricket” prepaid recharge plan portfolio with three new plans worth Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783. All the three plans offer the same features such as 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, a 3-month subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, and more. The only difference comes by way of validity. The Rs 333 plan, for instance, is valid for 28 days. The Rs 583 plan has a validity of 56 days while the Rs 783 will remain active for 84 days.

High-speed data and free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile are clearly the two big takeaways here, seemingly justifying they’re part of Jio’s cricket family of recharge plans. The telco already offers Rs 499, Rs 799, and Rs 2,999 recharge options with more or less the same benefits. The newly launched plans only diversify things further by giving subscribers more choice.

A thing to note about the Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783 prepaid recharge plans is that because their overall validity is less than 90 days, users will have to be active subscribers to access Disney+ Hotstar Mobile free for 3 months. This means, you’ll have to recharge every month. Also, you will have to use the same Jio number to sign-in to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is essentially the premium offering watered down for mobile. You can access it on one mobile phone only and the quality is capped at HD. The content catalogue remains the same.

In addition to 3-months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, the Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783 prepaid recharge plans will also include 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio is also launching a Rs 151 data add-on pack alongside with 8GB data and 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

