Jio Rs 2,999 annual prepaid recharge plan launched for heavy data users: Benefits, validity, other details

The prepaid plan has been listed under “20% JioMart Maha Cashback offer” on its website.

The plan will offer 2.5 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new annual subscription plan for heavy data users. The yearly plan added to its existing profile is priced at Rs 2,999. The plan will offer 2.5 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS a day and will be valid for 365 days. Other benefits like JioMart, Jio Services are also included.



The prepaid plan has been listed under “20% JioMart Maha Cashback offer” on its website. Customers, along with the benefits of the plan can also avail its cashback of up to 20 per cent while purchasing from JioMart. The cashback will come to the JioMart wallet and can be used for future purchases from the online store. Users will get a free subscription to JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCinema and JioCloud with this subscription.



Two other yearly plans by Jio are Rs 2,879 that gives 2GB data daily, unlimited voice calls, 100sms/day, free subscription to JioServices. Another yearly plan priced at Rs 3,119 also offers 2GB data per day, unlimited call, 100 SMS per, free subscription to JioServices and additional benefits of 10GB data and free subscription to Disney+Hotstar.



Reliance Jio also has other plans that offer 20 percent cashback to the users from Reliance Jio. The plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 666, and Rs 719.

