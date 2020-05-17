Jio Rs 2,399, Airtel Rs 2,498 annual prepaid work from home plans compared: Which one offers more bang for your buck

With Airtel , there are no limits to calling.

In a relief for its user base who were looking to upgrade to 2GB 4G data per day, Bharti Airtel is gearing up to launch a new annual prepaid plan that will come with daily data of 2 GB. The package comes at a price of Rs 2,498. It will deliver unlimited and 100 SMS / day messaging. The benefits include free ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music subscriptions. You’ll also get free anti-virus for your device, free Hellotunes and free classes from Shaw Academy valued for 28 days. There’s even a cash-back from Rs 150 on FASTag purchase.

Reliance Jio gave its subscribers the annual prepaid upgrade plan for Rs 2.020 and provided them with 1.5 GB of data every day. It came with all the Jio apps, unrestricted calling facilities, and 100 SMS / day subscription benefits. But Jio has withdrawn the prepayment plan and brought its users a new annual plan. If you still want a 1.5 GB long-term data plan, you can buy the Rs 2121 plan that is good for up to 336 days.

Along with 100 SMS / day, it will also give you unlimited calls. But now, the latest annual prepaid plan for Jio is coming for Rs 2,399 and will be providing 2 GB per day. The recharge will be valid for a maximum of 365 days and will provide unrestricted calling facilities for Jio-to-Jio calls and Jio-to-Non Jio calls for 12,000 minutes. You’ll be getting 100 SMS / day along with that. The benefits include a subscription to all of Jio ‘s apps for free.

Reliance Jio provides a stronger plan for 2 GB data a day than Airtel, or is that? Let’s continue by addressing the obvious thing first. If anyone goes to Airtel for an annual prepaid plan, then buying the 1.5 GB daily data plan for 365 days would not make sense if, at the same time, you could get 2 GB of daily data with the same benefits for only Rs 100 more. It’s nice to see Airtel hasn’t overpriced its latest prepayment package. One more reason why overpricing wouldn’t work is that Reliance Jio provides 2 GB of daily data for Rs 2,399 for 365 days. Customers will only buy the Jio recharge. What strategy is stronger then?

Reliance Jio’s obviously a cheaper choice. But, it comes with a FUP cap for calls made to devices that are not Jio. Even if it comes with 12,000 IUC minutes, some consumers will have a chance to waste it, and then they will have to spend more money on buying more talk time. But with Airtel, this is not the case. There are no limits to calling. You can make as many calls as you want, and chat as you want. This is a completely boundless message. Moving to the other advantages, Airtel steals the show here with ease. Reliance Jio offers free access to all Jio services along with its perks, Airtel provides so much more.