Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan vs Airtel Rs 399 vs Vodafone Rs 399 vs Idea Rs 389: Which one is the best pick?

Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan launched last week is set to disrupt postpaid subscriptions in India. Jio PostPaid service offers data and calling benefits to the postpaid customers more than what the incumbents Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular offer. Jio claims that its services will “redefine postpaid service in India”. However, is the Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan really worth buying and does it stand against the postpaid plans from the rivals? We find out in the detailed comparison of the postpaid plans by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular.

Jio Rs 199 PostPaid Plan

Jio PostPaid plan was introduced last week that offers postpaid subscribers data, calling, and SMS benefits at a price of Rs 199. It offers 25GB 4G data to the customers with no daily limit, so it is upon the customer whether to use this data at once or to use it over the billing cycle. In addition, the customers get free unlimited calling on local, national, and roaming outgoing calls in the country without any cap. There is also the benefit of 100 SMSes per day in this plan.

The Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan comes with pre-activated ISD calling without any security deposits. Moreover, the postpaid subscribers can make ISD calls to the US and Canada at 50 paise per minute. However, Jio postpaid plan does not offer data rollover facility to the subscribers, unlike Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular. The subscribers also get complimentary free access to the Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, and JioSecurity among others.

Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan provides 20GB of 3G and 4G data to subscribers, based on their location. The plan also comes with free unlimited calls to local, STD numbers, along with free roaming outgoing calls within India. The subscribers get 100 SMS under the Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan. Unlike Jio PostPaid plan of Rs 199, the Airtel 399 postpaid plan does not come with pre-activated ISD calling and the subscribers need to get it activated separately.

Besides, postpaid subscribers also get free access to the premium (ad-free) versions of Wynk Music and Airtel TV. There is data rollover facility available to the Airtel customers under this plan, which allows them to carry forward any unused data from the current billing cycle to the next one. However, the rollover data is capped at 200GB and any data exceeding this limit will lapse.

Vodafone Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The Vodafone RED postpaid plan worth Rs 399 comes with similar data and calling benefits as the Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan. It offers the subscribers 20GB of 3G/4G data, in addition to unlimited calls – local, STD, and roaming outgoing. However, there is no pre-activated ISD calling available under this plan, which needs to be enabled separately. Also, there are no SMS benefits under this plan.

Vodafone offers data rollover facility under this plan to the subscribers with a cap of 200GB, meaning that the subscribers won’t be able to accumulate unused data exceeding 200GB, irrespective of the billing cycles. The subscribers also get access to Vodafone Play app. However, unlike the postpaid plans of higher value, this RED postpaid plan does not offer free Netflix membership, as well as Vodafone Shield option.

Idea Rs 389 postpaid plan

The Idea Nirvana Rs 389 postpaid plan offers the subscribers 20GB of data in 3G and 4G networks depending on the location. The subscribers also get free unlimited calls on local and STD numbers, with the roaming outgoing calling benefit within India. There are also 100 SMSes per day provided to the subscribers. Idea offers free access to the Idea Digital Suite of apps that includes Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club, and Idea Game Spark among others.

Much like Airtel and Vodafone, Idea too offers the data rollover facility up to 200GB to subscribers. There is no free membership of streaming services clubbed with this offer.