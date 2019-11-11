Jio Rs 149 plan updated with off-net voice credit, less validity: Here’s what you get now

Jio has updated its base plan that costs Rs 149. (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio is apparently apprehensive about losing its customers to the incumbent telcos after it had rejigged its tariff plans to bundle the charge of 6 paise per minute for calls made to other networks. Citing the unbendable IUC rules set by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Jio began charging its customers 6 paise per minute for off-net calls – offering its rival a golden chance to capitalise on the move. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco has now made changes to its base plan of Rs 149 to adjust the IUC charges.

The updated Rs 149 plan now comes with less validity than before. In contrast to its previous validity of 28 days, the Rs 149 plan is now valid for 24 days. Besides, the plan now provides 300 minutes of IUC minutes over and above unlimited Jio to Jio calls. The remaining benefits remain the same – 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day. Jio’s Rs 149 plan has been refreshed on both the website and the MyJio app. The changes will kick in the next time a subscriber recharges the account with Rs 149. The existing subscription will remain unchanged for customers.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits under the Rs 149 plan, the customer also gets complimentary access to Jio apps such as Jio Music, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and more.

Reliance Jio also offers All-in-One plans to prepaid subscribers, which comprise off-net minutes on top of data and unlimited Jio call credit. The All-in-One plans come in four values – Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444, and Rs 555. The first plan credits the customer account with 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 IUC minutes, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The Rs 333 plan brings 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1,000 IUC minutes, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. The Rs 444 plan will get the customer a bundle of 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio calls, 1,000 IUC minutes, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. And finally, the Rs 555 tariff plan provides 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio calls, 3,000 IUC minutes, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 84 days.