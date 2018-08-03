Jio recharge offers: All plans under Rs 100 explained

Reliance Jio’s recharge plans under Rs 100 come handy when your daily data limit is consumed. (Source: PTI)

Reliance Jio’s entry into the Indian market has led to a race among the operators with customers emerging as the real winners. We live in a time when it is hard to keep a track of data plans with all telecom operators coming up with new recharge offers almost every week. To make your job easier, we have listed out all the Jio recharge offers available for less than Rs 100. The company currently has prepaid recharge plans ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999.

Under these plans, Jio offers 1.5 GB per day data to 5 GB per day high-speed data. Once the customers consume this data, the speed is reduced to 64 kbps. Plans priced under Rs 100 can also come handy in these situations as they are an effective temporary solution.

Here are all Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 explained –

Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 19: The cheapest plan by the telco, offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 20 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for a day and customers also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 52: This is your one-week data solution pack which comes with a decent daily limit. Under this plan, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 70 SMSes. The validity of this plan is 7 days which means that the total data offered is 1.05 GB. Customers also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98: This recharge plan is designed for the users with higher data consumption. Under this pack. Jio offers 2 GB data with unlimited calling and 300 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for 28 days and customers also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Apart from this, Jio also offers separate recharge plans for JioPhone users. The three Reliance Jio plans for JioPhones are priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153.