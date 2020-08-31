Jio promises truly unlimited internet with new JioFiber broadband plans, price starts at Rs 399

The new JioFiber home broadband plans start at Rs 399.

Reliance Jio on Monday announced four new JioFiber home broadband plans for the Indian market with a promise of offering truly unlimited internet to customers. Prices start as low as Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 1,499. There are other benefits tagging along as well, such as free unlimited voice calling and subscription to paid OTT apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with select plans.

“JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family,” Akash Ambani, director, Jio said in statement. “After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns.”

The new JioFiber home broadband plans start at Rs 399. This base plan gives you truly unlimited internet at 30 Mbps speed, plus unlimited voice calling. At Rs 699, you can get the same deal, but with faster internet with 100 Mbps speed. Jio has also announced a new Rs 999 JioFiber plan that will provide truly unlimited internet at 150 Mbps speed, plus unlimited voice calling, and free subscription to 11 paid OTT apps ranging from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video. The highest end plan, that costs Rs 1,499, will meanwhile come with 300 Mbps internet (again, truly unlimited), plus unlimited voice calling, and free subscription to 12 paid OTT apps.

All the new JioFiber broadband plans for quick reference:

Rs 399: Internet at 30 Mbps speed, free voice calling

Rs 699: Internet at 100 Mbps speed, free voice calling

Rs 999: Internet at 150 Mbps speed, free voice calling, free subscription to 11 paid OTT apps

Rs 1,499: Internet at 300 Mbps speed, free voice calling, free subscription to 12 paid OTT apps

Alongside the promise of truly unlimited internet, Jio is also claiming to offer it with symmetric speed wherein the upload speed will be same as the download speed.

Moreover, to attract more customers, Jio is also launching a 30-day free trial of its broadband service with truly unlimited internet at a speed of 150 Mbps for a month, bundled with a 4K set top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no additional cost, and free voice calling benefits.