Jio prepaid users can make free unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls even after expiry of their plan; here’s how

Jio has amended its plans amid the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The company is set to provide a grace period of 24 hours after the expiry of the subscriber’s pack. Subscribers will be provided with a chance to make unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls even after the expiry of their prepaid pack. With this, Reliance Jio looks to give a tiny breather to all those users who are unable to recharge their accounts immediately due to lockdown restrictions. This new deal has been spotted days after Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan was introduced by the telecom operator which brings 2GB of daily high-speed data benefits along with unlimited voice calling benefits for 365 days.

The duration of this grace period is stated to be only 24 hours, and in this time, Reliance Jio subscribers would need to reload their account to prevent deactivating the services. Jio users get the advantage of unrestricted Jio-to-Jio calls during this grace period.

Jio unveiled a new long term recharge plan recently. This latest Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan comes with 2 GB of regular high-speed data and 365-day unlimited voice and SMS messages. In addition to this new long-term prepaid plan, Jio has launched the Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251 work-from-home add-on packs.

The Rs. 151 pack provides 30 GB of additional high-speed data, while the Rs. 201 pack provides 40 GB of high-speed data, while the Rs. 251 pack provides 50 GB of high-speed information. Such add-on packs are not current, and will last the expiry of the existing base plan. Jio has also launched a new JioPOS Lite app that allows daily customers to upgrade accounts and receive commissions from other users.

Jio has been changing its plans throughout the lockdown period with exciting plans such as work from home where subscribers get 2GB 4G data every day for a period of 51 days.