Jio Postpaid vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Detailed comparison is here – Which is the best-suited plan? Find out

On May 10, Reliance Jio launched a new postpaid plan that is all set to cause a stir in the market.

On May 10, Reliance Jio launched a new postpaid plan that is all set to create a big buzz in the telco market. With a minimum monthly rental of Rs 199, you can now enjoy tonnes of benefits, one of them being the international calls at a much cheaper price. This brings us to how the other competition fares against Jio’s new offering.

Jio Postpaid offer

With Reliance Jio’s new Zero-Touch Postpaid, you will get 25GB 4G data per month. You will also get unlimited national and local calls as well. What is interesting is that there is no per day limit on data usage and users are free to exhaust 25GB data as per preference. But what sets apart this plan from others is that now you can make calls at 50 paise per minute to the US and Canada, meanwhile calls to the UK, Italy, etc, are priced at Rs 2 a minute.

Airtel Postpaid offer

In comparison to Reliance Jio, Airtel is offering a postpaid plan that offers 20GB of internet data at Rs 399. You will get benefits such as free and unlimited local and national calling. You will also get other benefits such as subscription Wynk Music. For ISD calls, consent to be provided by the customer.

Vodafone Postpaid offer

Vodafone postpaid, on the other hand, has to offer same benefits just as Airtel even at the same price. That means at Rs 399, Vodafone will offer as much as 20 GB of internet data along with unlimited local/STD calls, even on roaming. For ISD calls, consent to be provided by the customer.

Idea Postpaid offer

With Idea postpaid offer, you will get 20GB of internet data for a price of Rs 389. You will get unlimited local/STD calls but when you are on roaming applicable charges will apply. For ISD call, you will have to provide a security deposit of Rs.1000.