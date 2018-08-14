Jio Phone’s WhatsApp, YouTube apps coming tomorrow – Here is how to download

WhatsApp coming to Jio Phone tomorrow

Jio Phone will receive WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook starting August 15. The announcement made at the Reliance Industries Limited’s 41st Annual General Meeting will finally materialise tomorrow as over 25 million users will be able to access three most popular apps. WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook will arrive on Jio Phone tomorrow while Jio Phone 2 that is slated to go for its first sale on August 16 is likely to come preloaded with these apps.

While YouTube and Facebook will roll out widely across all the Jio Phone devices, WhatsApp is expected to follow the incremental rollout, which means that some users will get WhatsApp while the rest will have to wait for some time. FinancialExpress.com has learnt that the wider rollout of WhatsApp will be finished “soon”. With the arrival of these “three most popular” apps, Jio Phone will get closer by leaps and bounds to tackle on the market share of smartphones in India. Jio Phone already has a base of over 25 million users, which is expected to spike to 100 million, post Jio Phone 2 release in the market.

Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 run KaiOS, which has been developed by Mozilla’s team and suited for entry-level phones. KaiOS recently received an investment by Google, strongly indicating at the arrival of Google apps on the platform. This announcement began to bear fruits as Google Maps was announced as the second app for Jio Phone after Google Assistant made its way on the phone’s platform, not a long ago.

The Jio Phone users will be required to open the Jio app store and search for it. The same method applies to WhatsApp and Facebook. Of course, the KaiOS counterparts for these apps will be stripped down of some major features that you will typically find on the full-scale versions on Android and iOS. For example, you cannot download YouTube videos in the app to watch them later. However, YouTube supports voice commands, as demonstrated in the AGM, so you can ask the voice assistant to play a video of your choice.