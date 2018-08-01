Jio Phone users consume more average data than smartphone users: Report

Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer is expected to bring more users

Jio Phone recently crossed a milestone of 25 million users but the company is targeting a stronghold of 100 million users. This figure may soon be a reality as Jio Phone users consume 7GB of data on an average per month. Reliance Jio’s head of strategy and planning Anshuman Thakur has shared some statistics in a Bloomberg report, shedding some light on what Jio Phone users have contributed to the company’s booming business.

Thakur told Bloomberg that the recently rolled out Jio Monsoon Hungama offer is driving more users to buy Jio Phone. The average monthly usage of 7GB data is relatively higher than the industry-wide data consumption that stands at 2GB on an average per month. The overall data usage on Jio network, which is an average of 10GB across the user base, is very close to the average monthly data usage of 7GB for Jio Phone users.

The Jio Monsoon Hungama offer that was kicked off recently was welcomed by the users and Thakur believes it will make them consider the Jio Phone as an active device. The offer entails the exchange of an old phone for a new Jio Phone at a price of Rs 501. The plan allows any non-VoLTE device that’s not older than 3 years to be exchanged for a new Jio Phone. In addition, the customers are required to purchase the Rs 594 recharge, which is essentially a 6-month recharge amount for the Rs 99 plan that offers 500MB data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits for a month.

The spiking growth Jio has seen largely relies on the premium subscription of Jio apps that come bundled with all the recharge packs. However, the company is hoping to add more customers as the support for WhatsApp and YouTube is set to roll out on August 15. The same day will also mark the beginning of the pre-bookings of Jio Phone 2, the successor to the Jio Phone, priced at Rs 2,999 for now. Meanwhile, Jio is also preparing to accept a large number of registrations for the Jio GigaFiber, which was being trialled for over two years at select locations.