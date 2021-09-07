Jio Phone Next to launch on September 10: Price, specifications and everything we know so far

Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

Jio Phone Next: Mukesh Ambani’s Jio is all set to launch its new phone – the Jio Phone Next – on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. The phone’s imminent launch was announced back in June during the 44th AGM of Reliance Industries, when the upcoming device was placed as an ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G connectivity. The device has been developed by Reliance Jio in collaboration with search engine giant Google. While there has been no official information about any specifications or pricing of the phone, like always, the rumour mill has churned out some leaks.

Since the phone has been developed with Google, access to Google Play Store is certain, and apart from that, it is confirmed to have functionalities like language translation, automatic read-aloud of screen text and voice assistant. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

Also read | ‘Supply chain shortages, increased shipping charges responsible for hike in smartphone prices,’ says Xiaomi

Jio Phone Next: Price and availability

What we officially know is that the phone would be ultra-affordable. What we know from the leaks, however, is that the phone could cost Rs 3,499. Though the actual pricing is not likely to be known before the official launch, this could be a good estimate if the prices of previous Jio phones is anything to go by.

As far as the availability is concerned, reports have suggested that Reliance Jio is in talks with retail partners to establish the distribution channels for the phone.

Jio Phone Next specifications and features

4G connectivity has been confirmed for Jio Phone Next, and so is the fact that the display would be surrounded by significant bezels. It would be equipped with a single front and rear camera, and the target audience of the phone is people who are looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G. The Read Aloud and Translate Now features would be available for use on webpages, messages, apps and photos, and it would also have Google Assistant for voice commands. Moreover, to equip the phone with Snapchat Lenses that are specific to India, Google also partnered with Snap. Google Play Store and Google Play Protect will also be pre-loaded into the phone.

But what’s more? Well, nothing that is confirmed. But the leaks have surely given us things to expect. It is expected that the Jio Phone Next would run on Android 11 (Go edition) and have an HD display on a 5.5-inch screen. Qualcomm QM215 SoC is likely to power the phone, while it is expected to be fitted with 2GBB or 3GB RAM. The phone is also expected to offer 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. As far as optics are concerned, the rear camera is likely to be 13MP, while the front camera could be 8MP. All of this is being reportedly backed by a 2,500 mAh battery. It is also said that the phone could have dual-SIM support.