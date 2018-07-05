Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer: You can buy Jio Phone at effective price of Rs 501

Jio Phone now has over 25 million users in India

Jio Phone, which recently dethroned hundreds of other feature phones in India to become the top seller for two consecutive quarters, has now reached a milestone. At the RIL AGM held earlier today, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced that Jio Phone now has over 25 million users in the country. The company has now announced the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer for the new Jio Phone buyers. The company also announced that Jio Phone has received support for three ‘most popular’ apps – WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

What is Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer?

Under the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer, the customers who are planning to buy a new Jio Phone (the last year’s model) will be able to do so without having to dispense the total cost of Rs 1,500, which is refundable if they meet certain conditions. The price of Rs 1,500 paid to Jio as a security deposit can come down to Rs 501 in exchange for their old feature phone. The customers who use feature phones from any brand can get the Jio Phone, which now supports WhatsApp, at Rs 501.

The Jio Monsoon Hungama offer will be available to the buyers starting July 21.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company also announced the sequel to the Jio Phone – the Jio Phone 2. Aimed at fulfilling the demands of a larger display and a little spaced-out design, the Jio Phone 2 features a QWERTY keyboard that is surprisingly still in use. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage with expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS out-of-the-box, which is gradually becoming a major ecosystem powering the dumbed-down phones with some smartphone capabilities. KaiOS on Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 will support WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, so anyone who consumes content or interacts with others using these apps won’t really have to switch to smartphones.