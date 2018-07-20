Jio Phone exchange offer: Get Jio Phone at Rs 501, 90GB data, and more

Jio Phone exchange offer goes live at 5:01 pm today

Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer begins today and along with it come various offers on the Jio Phone. At the 41st RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer, marking the milestone of 25 million Jio Phone users since its launch in India.

The Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer will let the buyers trade in their old phone for a new Jio Phone at an effective price of Rs 0. The offer begins at 5:01 pm today, July 20.

Jio Exchange Offer

The Jio Phone was launched last year at an effective price of Rs 0, however, a customer had to make an upfront payment of Rs 1,500 towards the security deposit, which will be refunded to the customer after three years, given that the customer had to make recharges of recommended values within that duration.

With Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Exchange offer, Jio Phone can be bought at Rs 501. To do that, the customer should bring in an old phone that support 2G, 3G, or even 4G networks to the Jio Store.

Here are the conditions that make your old phone eligible for the exchange:

1 – Your phone should not have any damage, whatsoever, or any missing, broken, or burnt parts

2 – Any 2G, 3G, or 4G (only the non-VoLTE models) phones are eligible for exchange

3 – Your old phone should not be older than 3.5 years, meaning that the device should have been bought January 1, 2015, onwards

4 – Old Jio Phone units or any other CDMA, carrier-locked phones won’t be exchanged

5 – You need the battery and the charger along with the old phone. Earphones and other accessories are not required

After ensuring that your old phone ticks all the boxes as mentioned above, you need to visit the Jio Store. If you want a new SIM card, then you need to carry these things:

Old phone in working condition

Battery and charger (in working condition)

Aadhaar number

If you want to retain your old number while switching to Jio network, which is mandatory for Jio Phone, you need to carry the port code to the centre for the Jio SIM card.

On exchanging the old phone, you will receive a discount towards the purchase of the new Jio Phone. The Jio Phone will cost you Rs 501 after the discounts. The Rs 501 amount is refundable, much like the earlier Rs 1,500 price of the Jio Phone, that you will get back after three years. The Rs 501 will be provided to you via your JioWallet account.

The Jio Phone at Rs 501 comes with a ‘special’ Jio Phone recharge pack worth Rs 594. On recharging the Jio Phone with Rs 594 at the time of activation, you will get unlimited calls and data for six months. There have been only two packs available for the Jio Phon users so far – the Rs 49 pack and the Rs 153 pack. While the former offers 1GB monthly data, the latter 1.5GB data per day, along with unlimited calls for 28 days.

Jio says that there are customers who want less data, which is why the company has introduced a new Rs 99 recharge plan that offers 0.5GB data per day for 28 days. This is in addition to the unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for the mentioned validity.

Now coming back to the Rs 594 recharge pack that is bundled with the Jio Phone purchase under Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer, the Rs 594 pack translates to around Rs 99 per month. This calculates to 84GB for six months, going by the 0.5GB data cap per day. On top of this, Jio Phone users will also get 6GB data as an exchange bonus worth Rs 101 for free. With the addition of this plan, the total data amount to 90GB for six months.

Jio Phone got a successor at the AGM – the Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone 2 is an incremental update on Jio Phone. It features a QWERTY keyboard, a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and voice support. It will be available to purchase at Rs 2,999.