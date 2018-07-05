Jio Phone finally supports WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube: How to get them

Jio Phone will support WhatsApp finally

Jio Phone will finally support WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. At the Reliance Industries’ 41st Annual General Meeting, the company announced that three of the most popular apps on Android and iOS platform. The Jio Phone users have demanded the support for WhatsApp, if not the other two apps, however, the previous reports suggested that it may happen sometime later this year. Besides, the company also announced the official rollout of the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service in 1,100 cities in India.

The WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube apps on Jio Phone will similar to their counterparts on Android and iOS. The voice commands that are supported on Jio Phone, thanks to Google Assistant integration, will allow the users to open the app via voice, so you can ask Google Assistant – in Hindi and English – to open WhatsApp or YouTube, or Facebook.

Reliance Jio said that all three apps will be available on the new model, so the old models that garnered over 25 million users, as per the company data, will become redundant if you update. There won’t be any software update provided to the old Jio Phone models.

However, to sweeten the deal, the Jio Phone will be available with a new offer called ‘Jio Monsoon Hungama’ offer. The Jio Monson Hungama offer will give the Jio Phone buyers a discount of Rs 999 if they submit an old feature phone or any brand. This is essentially an exchange programme that will bring the cost down of the already refundable amount of Rs 1,500 for Jio Phone to just Rs 501.

Reliance Jio also announced a sequel to the Jio Phone – the Jio Phone 2 to serve the needs of the customers who want a wider keyboard along with a relatively larger screen for the feature phones. The Jio Phone 2 is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.