Jio Phone exchange offer fine print reveals you must pay Rs 1,095, not Rs 501

Jio Phone exchange offer is now available to opt at all retail stores across the country. The Jio Phone Monsoon Exchange offers that went live last week ensures a discounted purchase of the Jio Phone in lieu of an old phone. The offer, which kicked off at 5:01 pm on Friday across Jio stores and now available at all stores, allows buyers to grab the Jio Phone at Rs 501 when they exchange it with an old phone, the company said.

However, as it turns out, the buyer has to mandatorily shell out additional Rs 594, which is available as a six-month recharge pack, on top of Rs 501.

The fine print, which is now officially available on the Jio website, mentions that the customer needs to make an upfront payment of Rs 501 towards the final value of Jio Phone after the exchange amount is deducted from its otherwise cost of Rs 1,500. While the amount of Rs 501, much like the Rs 1,500 price, is refundable after a period of three years, the customer needs to compulsorily purchase the Rs 594 recharge pack.

The pack was introduced as part of the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer and offers 500MB data per day, besides unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps, for 28 days.

This means that the customer will need to pay Rs 1,095 in total. The Rs 594 recharge pack offers 84GB data in total for six months. Jio is complementing this offering with a coupon of Rs 101 giving 6GB additionally, taking the total amount of data to 90GB. The Rs 594 pack is essentially the Rs 99 pack offered collectively for six months.

“As part of JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer, you need to make an upfront payment of Rs. 501 as a refundable security deposit for new Jio Phone. You will also get a special JioPhone Recharge Plan of Unlimited Voice & Data for 6 months on paying only Rs 594 at the time of activation. Additionally, you will also get a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101. You will get a total of 90 GB data over 6 months,” notes the company website under the FAQ section.