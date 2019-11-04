Jio Phone available for Rs 699 till November 30: Data benefits and more

Jio Phone

Jio Phone started being available at a discounted price of Rs 699 as a part of Jio Phone Diwali Offer ahead of the festive season in the month of October. Now that the company claims it received an ‘unprecedented’ response from buyers, the Jio Phone will continue to sell for Rs 699 throughout November. Of course, there are some caveats and additional benefits to the Jio Phone Diwali Offer that stay intact.

Apart from the price cut from Rs 1,500 to Rs 699, Jio will also offer data benefits worth Rs 693. However, a minimum recharge of Rs 99 needs to be done every month to avail the data benefits. The customers will also receive an additional data benefit worth Rs 99 after every recharge, for seven consecutive recharges.

The buyers will also have to buy a Jio SIM card along with the phone if they do not already have one.

In the statement, Jio said, “Jio Phone witnessed an unprecedented demand during the past 3 weeks of sale,” as a result of which they decided to continue the sale for 1 additional month, till the end of November. “The 2G feature phone users who were not able to join the Jio movement now has another month to avail the benefits of their offer and migrate to Jio Digital Life” it read.

About Jio Phone

Jio Phone is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM and runs on KaiOS. It also has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 4GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot for up to 128GB storage expansion.

The phone supports Google Assistant and popular social media apps like Facebook, Google Maps, WhatsApp and YouTube, along with 22 Indian languages. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity and comes with a 2000mAh battery. One can also view its content in an HDTV just by attaching it with a proprietary cable.