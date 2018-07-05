Reliance Jio Phone 2 with WhatsApp support, QWERTY keyboard launched: Price in India, specifications

Jio Phone 2 is the sequel to the Jio Phone

Jio Phone 2, the sequel to the immensely popular feature phone Jio Phone, has been launched in India. Continuing along the lines of facilitating the outreach of Internet connectivity to the untapped masses in India, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone 2 is a significant upgrade over the Jio Phone as it offers a larger display and a QWERTY keyboard, which will catalyse the chatting habits of Indians.

Reliance Jio Phone 2 Price in India

Jio Phone 2 India price has been set at Rs 2,999 and it will be available to purchase starting August 15. The price, though, is introductory, meaning that the company may revise the price later. Unlike the Jio Phone, there is no refundable amount on the Jio Phone 2, so the customers will have to shell out an upfront payment of Rs 2,999. The company has also announced the exchange offer called Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer that will bring down the price of the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 to Rs 501 if the customers exchange their old feature phones.

Reliance Jio Phone 2 Specifications

Jio Phone 2 comes with a visibly significant upgrade over the Jio Phone. It has a larger QVGA display with a 2.4-inch size. The feature phone runs on KaiOS and supports dual SIM cards. With the formal arrival of WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube on KaiOS, the Jio Phone 2 will offer a more smartphone-like experience to the customers. It is in line with the recent investment of $22 million by Google into the operating system, possibly opening the possibilities of Google apps on a range of devices constantly carving a niche.

The Jio Phone 2 has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. The phone comes with a 2-megapixel camera on the rear while there is a VGA camera on the front. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash. The phone supports 4G VoLTE and other standard set of connectivity options including Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It has a QWERTY keyboard along with four navigation keys and a dedicated voice search button.