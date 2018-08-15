Jio Phone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

Reliance Jio’s second edition of the 4G feature phone — JioPhone 2 — will be made available for the public through a flash sale on Thursday around noon on Jio.com. In July, Jio had announced that the high-end feature phone, which has a wider screen and a touch key board is priced at Rs 2,999, will be made available from August 15.

JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch screen, Qwerty keyboard, 2000 mAh battery, 512 MB RAM and 4GB internal memory.

Besides, from Wednesday (August 15), JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users will be able to download Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps from the Jio store. However, WhatsApp would be made available at a later date. The company has not specified a time frame for the WhatsApp update.

The JioPhone, first announced last year in July at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, earlier came with a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 (returnable after three years), and in the last over 10 months since it hit the market has acquired 25 million users.

In an attempt to push sales further, the company has set a target of 100 million users in the shortest time possible and for this its price has been slashed to Rs 501 under the Monsoon Hungama offer. All that consumers will have to do is to avail this price is to give their old feature phone in return. Besides, the `501 amount has also been made refundable after three years.