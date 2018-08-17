Jio Phone 2 second flash sale on jio.com: From date to time to how to book, here are key details

Jio Phone 2 will go for its second sale

Jio Phone 2 saw an onrush for its first sale and it went out of stock within minutes. While a few people were able to buy the device, many buyers were welcomed by the screen saying ‘Page under maintenance’ and left with no choice other than waiting for the next sale. Soon after the first sale concluded, Reliance Jio announced that it will be holding the second flash sale of the Jio Phone 2 on August 30, which is around 14 days far from today. Jio Phone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999.

The Jio Phone 2 flash sale will begin at 12 pm on August 30 and much like the previous sale, this one is going to see a huge rush as many will be trying their luck to grab one unit. The Jio Phone 2 can be booked from Jio.com and MyJio app, however, we would recommend the former for faster booking.

Firstly, the buyer needs to go to the website and click on the Jio Phone 2 flash sale page. Now, enter your PIN code and proceed to checkout. You will now be asked to enter your personal details such as name, address, email address, and mobile number. Now, choose the preferred payment option and pay Rs 2,999 for the phone. Now, you will receive the order confirmation via SMS or an email.

Jio website mentions that the delivery should begin within 5 – 7 business days, however, it may take longer due to some “situations”. You will also need to get a Jio SIM card for the Jio Phone 2.

That’s it. If you are lucky enough to sail through the sale ending up booking yourself a Jio Phone 2 unit, you will receive it as per Jio’s communication. The Jio Phone 2 is a bigger version of Jio Phone and comes with a QWERTY keypad. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA colour non-touchscreen display. The Jio Phone 2 runs KaiOS and packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded further via microSD card up to 128GB. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera sits on the front. A 2000mAh battery powers the internals of the Jio Phone 2. The handset has connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, NFC, GPS, and MicroUSB among others.