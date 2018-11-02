Jio Phone 2 open sale starts November 5: Jio gift card, Rs 200 Paytm cashback, and other benefits

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 10:37 PM

Jio Phone 2 sale comes with a Paytm offer that the buyers can club with the purchase to get Rs 200 cashback

Jio Phone 2 has a 2.4-inch QVGA display

Jio Phone 2 recently saw its flash sales held periodically, opening a short-lived window to buy the smart feature phone. The Jio Phone 2 evidently went out of stock within seconds since the start of the sale, leaving some buyers high and dry. Ahead of Diwali, Jio has announced it will conduct the open sale for Jio Phone 2 starting from November 5. The sale starts at 12 pm on November 5 and will conclude on November 12. During the sale period, Jio Phone 2 can be bought with the rush.

The Jio Phone 2 sale comes with a Paytm offer that the buyers can club with the purchase to get Rs 200 cashback. The successor to the Jio Phone, which now covers the highest market share in the feature phone market, costs Rs 2,999. However, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that it’s an introductory offer and the pricing will be reversed to the original one.

The open sale is a part of the Diwali offer kicked off by Reliance Jio. Another offer is the Jio Phone gift card that the company recently introduced. It lets the user extend the benefits of Jio Monsoon Hungama offer with recharges worth of six months. The Jio Monsoon Hungama offer lets buyers exchange an old 2G/3G/4G phone for the Jio Phone by paying Rs 501 instead of the original price. With the Jio gift card, the buyer will get six months of Rs 99 recharge, worth a total of Rs 594, in addition to the aforementioned benefits.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The Jio Phone 2 comes with a QWERTY keyboard, unlike the T9 keypad on the Jio Phone. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA non-touchscreen display, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage with support for expandability. It runs KaiOS that now supports WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook in addition to the suite of Google apps. The Jio Phone 2 is backed by a 2000mAh battery under the hood.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Jio Phone 2 open sale starts November 5: Jio gift card, Rs 200 Paytm cashback, and other benefits
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition