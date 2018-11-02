Jio Phone 2 open sale starts November 5: Jio gift card, Rs 200 Paytm cashback, and other benefits

Jio Phone 2 has a 2.4-inch QVGA display

Jio Phone 2 recently saw its flash sales held periodically, opening a short-lived window to buy the smart feature phone. The Jio Phone 2 evidently went out of stock within seconds since the start of the sale, leaving some buyers high and dry. Ahead of Diwali, Jio has announced it will conduct the open sale for Jio Phone 2 starting from November 5. The sale starts at 12 pm on November 5 and will conclude on November 12. During the sale period, Jio Phone 2 can be bought with the rush.

The Jio Phone 2 sale comes with a Paytm offer that the buyers can club with the purchase to get Rs 200 cashback. The successor to the Jio Phone, which now covers the highest market share in the feature phone market, costs Rs 2,999. However, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that it’s an introductory offer and the pricing will be reversed to the original one.

The open sale is a part of the Diwali offer kicked off by Reliance Jio. Another offer is the Jio Phone gift card that the company recently introduced. It lets the user extend the benefits of Jio Monsoon Hungama offer with recharges worth of six months. The Jio Monsoon Hungama offer lets buyers exchange an old 2G/3G/4G phone for the Jio Phone by paying Rs 501 instead of the original price. With the Jio gift card, the buyer will get six months of Rs 99 recharge, worth a total of Rs 594, in addition to the aforementioned benefits.

The Jio Phone 2 comes with a QWERTY keyboard, unlike the T9 keypad on the Jio Phone. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA non-touchscreen display, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage with support for expandability. It runs KaiOS that now supports WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook in addition to the suite of Google apps. The Jio Phone 2 is backed by a 2000mAh battery under the hood.