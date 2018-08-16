Jio Phone 2 next flash sale is on August 30: All you should know

Jio Phone 2 first sale in India just got over today at 12 pm and the company has announced the second sale. The smart feature phone will go on its second sale on August 30 at 12 pm. The next sale date is about 15 days later, which will give Reliance Jio some buffer time to ready up for the rush that is expected to come the second time around. The first sale today saw the Jio Phone 2 running out of stock within a few minutes. While the company has not announced when Jio Phone 2 begins shipping, it has announced the next date for the sale.

The second sale for Jio Phone 2 commences at 12 pm on August 30. As a prerequisite, buyers need to register themselves on the website. The first sale saw many users reaching past the ‘Add to Cart’ page that unluckily led them to the page reading ‘Page under maintenance’. However, we could add the Jio Phone 2 for as many as three times in the cart and reach the payment page. The Jio Phone 2 is available at Rs 2,999 without any launch offers. However, this amount will not be refunded to you like the Jio Phone that came with an effective price of zero.

The Jio Phone 2 will work only with Jio SIM card that can be recharged with three plans that are available right now. The first one costs Rs 49, the second one is priced at Rs 99, and the third tier at Rs 153. The Jio Phone 2 delivery will start in 5-7 days, as mentioned on Jio website. You will also be required to place an order for a Jio SIM card for the Jio Phone 2. For more details, you can head to Jio website.

Jio Phone 2 is a sequel to the Jio Phone and bears a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display without a touchscreen. It runs KaiOS and packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded further via microSD card up to 128GB. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera sits on the front.

A 2000mAh battery powers the internals of the Jio Phone 2. The handset has connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, NFC, GPS, and MicroUSB among others. The Jio Phone 2 supports WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant to allow you to make voice commands. The handset supports screen mirroring via a dedicated cable. Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioMusic are preloaded on the phone.