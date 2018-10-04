Jio Phone 2 flash sale today on www.jio.com: Cashback of Rs 200, price, and specifications

Jio Phone 2 will go on sale today via jio.com

Jio Phone 2 will go on the flash sale today in India. The second smart feature phone from the kitty of Reliance Jio comes with a QWERTY keyboard, intended for the customers who text and chat a lot. The Jio Phone 2 is a successor to the Jio Phone that was launched last year. It was launched at the 41st AGM of Reliance Industries Ltd where Mukesh Ambani also announced that arrival of WhatsApp and YouTube apps on Jio Phone.

Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale on jio.com

The Jio Phone 2 flash sale will begin at 12 pm on Jio website – jio.com. The interested buyers need to head to the website and register themselves if not done already. The Jio Phone 2 costs 2,999. However, Jio is offering a flat cashback of Rs 200 on the payment made via Paytm digital wallet. This offer brings down the cost of the Jio Phone 2 to Rs 2,799.

Jio Phone 2 Recharge Plans, Specifications, and Features

The Jio Phone 2 comes with three recharge packs – Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153. The customers can check on Jio website which plan works the best for them. The Jio Phone 2 delivery is likely to start within 5-7 days.

The successor of Jio Phone, the Jio Phone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display without a touchscreen. It runs KaiOS and sports 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage with expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. A 2-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash is given on the back while a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera sits on the front.

Jio Phone 2 is backed by a 2000mAh battery under the hood. The handset has connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, NFC, GPS, and MicroUSB among others. The Jio Phone 2 supports WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant to allow you to make voice commands. The handset supports screen mirroring via a dedicated cable. Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioMusic are preloaded on the phone.