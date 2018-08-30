Jio Phone 2 flash sale today on jio.com: Price in India, offers, and everything you get

Jio Phone 2 sale is today in India

Jio Phone 2 will go for its second flash sale today at 12 pm. The smart feature phone was launched earlier this year as a bigger version of the Jio Phone, which now has over 25 million users. The company is now aiming at a 100 million user base with Jio Phone 2. It went for its first sale on August 16, a day after Reliance Jio began taking the registrations for Jio GigaFiber, its high-speed broadband service.

Jio Phone 2 Price in India

The Jio Phone 2 price is Rs 2,999 and it will be available to buy via jio.com and MyJio app. There is no other platform that’s hosting the sale for Jio Phone 2. The flash sale will kick off at 12 pm, so if you want to buy the device, you will need to hurry up as the sale will run until stocks last. There are no offers on Jio Phone 2, so if you are looking to get a discount after exchanging an old phone, you cannot do that as of now. However, Jio is accepting old phones for exchange if you buy Jio Phone, thereby, offsetting the cost to Rs 501.

The first sale got over within minutes and the buy page turned to show ‘Page under maintenance’. However, those who could not grab the Jio Phone 2 last time have a good chance this time. If you succeed in buying the phone after the going through the process where you are required to enter the personal details, pin code, and payment information, you will get a message on your mobile number and email address. Jio says it will deliver the Jio Phone 2 in 5 – 7 business days.

Jio Phone 2 Plans, Specifications

The Jio Phone 2 buyers will have three recharge plans to choose from – Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153. The first one gives 1GB data for 28 days, the second one offers 500MB per day for 28 days, and the last one gives 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. All these plans come with unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and complimentary access to Jio apps such as JioMusic, JioTV, and JioCinema among several others.

For the specifications, the Jio Phone 2 has a 2.4-inch QVGA display without touch support but there is a QWERTY keyboard to ease up texting on the phone. It has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. The smart feature phone runs KaiOS, a trimmed down version for entry-level phones to support apps. The Jio Phone 2 recently gained support for YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp – which Jio says will be coming “soon”. There is a 2-megapixel camera on the rear while a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera is fitted on the front. The phone has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC as connectivity options.