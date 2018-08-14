Jio Phone 2 flash sale to go LIVE after Independence Day: From price to date to how to book, all you need to know

Jio Phone 2 booking will open on August 16

Jio Phone 2 finally has a release date in India. The highly-demanded Jio Phone 2, which was earlier expected to become available for purchase on August 15 – India’s 72nd Independence Day, will now go up for its first sale in India a day after. On August 16, the Jio Phone 2 sale will open at 12 pm via Jio.com. The Jio Phone 2 was announced at Reliance Industries Limited’s 41st AGM and it offers a relatively larger display and a QWERTY keypad to the customers.

Jio Phone 2 Price and Booking

The Jio Phone 2 will be available to buy at Rs 2,999 from Jio.com. The smart feature phone will be up for grabs starting 12 pm on August 16. This is the first time Reliance Jio is taking the route popularised by OnePlus and Xiaomi for the sale of their respective smartphones. This means that there is a limited stock of Jio Phone 2 units and the buyers need to be really quick to book themselves one. However, this will be more of a booking where the customers will pay the price of the Jio Phone 2 upfront while the deliveries will start on a later date. There’s going to a massive rush, so don’t expect the deliveries anytime soon. There are no offers listed as of now.

Jio Phone 2 Specifications

The Jio Phone 2 is a significant upgrade to the Jio Phone and comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display without a touchscreen. It runs KaiOS that also powers Jio Phone and Nokia 8110 4G. There is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded further via microSD card up to 128GB. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera sits on the front.

A 2000mAh battery powers the internals of the Jio Phone 2. The handset has connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, NFC, GPS, and MicroUSB among others. The Jio Phone 2 supports WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant to allow you to make voice commands. The handset supports screen mirroring via a dedicated cable. Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioMusic are preloaded on the phone.