Jio Phone 2 booking date, price, exchange offer, features: All you need to know

The registration of Jio Phone 2 will begin in the next couple of days on August 15. The Jio Phone 2 has succeeded last years’ Jio Phone. Apart from Jio Phone 2, the registration process for GigaFiber, GigaTV and Smart Home will also begin on the same date. Jio’s first feature phone – Jio Phone, which was launched last year was a huge success. Reliance has sold around 25 million units of Jio Phone so far. Now, with Jio Phone 2, the telecom giant is aiming for more. The leading telecom giant has quickly made it to the top spot in the Indian feature phone market, highlighting the significance of 4G feature phones.

Jio Phone 2 booking date:

The booking of Reliance Jio’s new feature phone- Jio Phone 2 will begin on August 15, 2018. An individual can register for the new phone by visiting the official web portal of Reliance Jio.

Jio Phone 2 price:

The price of Reliance Jio’s second feature is Rs 2,999/-. The Jio Phone announced in 2017 was priced at Rs 1,500. Reliance Jio had said that this amount will be refunded to the customers after a gap of three years when they return the phone to it. However, in the case of Jio Phone 2, the price will not be refunded.

Jio Phone 2 exchange offer:

Jio Phone exchange offer is now available at all retail stores across the country. In a statement, the company had said that a customer can buy a new phone at Rs 501 when they exchange it with an old phone. The customers have to make an upfront payment of Rs 501 towards the final value of Jio Phone after the exchange amount is deducted from it otherwise the phone will cost Rs 1,500. While the amount of Rs 501, much like the Rs 1,500 price, is refundable after a period of three years, the customer has to compulsorily purchase the Rs 594 recharge pack.

Jio Phone 2 features:

The Jio Phone 2 comes with a qwerty keypad- much like old Nokia Asha and Blackberry phones. It has four-way navigation keys and a mono speaker. The screen size is the same as of the Jio Phone i.e 2.4-inch QVGA. The Jio Phone 2 is powered by Spreadtrum 9820 dual-core SoC. In term of specs, the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 are the same. Like the Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2 also runs on KAI operating system. The phone comes with 4GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card and 512MB RAM. Beside all these, it supports Bluetooth, FM radio, VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, LTE Cat4 DL: 150Mbps/UL: 50Mbps, and LTE Band 2,5,40, 2G Band 900/1800. The phone is backed by 2000mAh battery.