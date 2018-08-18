Jio offers free two month services for postpaid users – How to get

Reliance Jio, one of the leading Telecom operators in the country has teamed up with ICICI Bank to provide benefit to its postpaid subscribers. Those customers who have an ICICI credit card will get an offer of free services for two months period. The Reliance Jio postpaid subscribers will get “7th postpaid bill rental discount” in their postpaid bill along with a cashback amount. The cashback amount is equal to the “postpaid bill rental.” The subscribers will have to wait for one year before getting the free sixty days benefit in the form of cash back and discount.

The ICICI bank will offer a discount after an individual will pay the amount for a period of six months. The discount of the ICICI Bank’s is equal to the bill received in the seventh month, which means, that users don’t need to pay for the seventh month. If a subscriber has paid for the 12th month, then JIO and ICICI will send a cashback of the same amount in the credit card account of the individual.

How to register in the ICICI Bank Jio postpaid offer:-

To avail the benefit, a user needs to log in for ” Auto Pay” with their ICICI Credit card. This means that Jio will deduct the amount of postpaid bill automatically from the user’s bank account. For this, a user needs to open their “My Jio app” and then select ” JioPay” menu from the slide. Then, an individual needs to select “Jio Auto Pay” and then select “Credit Card”. Finally, the app will show the confirmation after the registration. An individual need to pay an amount of Rs 199 a month to get the discount.