Jio offers free calling, unlimited data at Rs 100 per month – Here is how to get

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio which recently turned two is celebrating its 2nd anniversary in style. To mark the celebrations, one of India’s largest telecom operators has introduced different offers and deals for its customers. Last week, Jio had introduced an offer, providing 16GB of complimentary data to its entire base. Now, the telco has come up with another deal which will make its highest selling plan more affordable.

As part of the deal, Jio has partnered with Phone Pe to make this offer available to its customers on MyJio App. In this deal, Jio offers free voice calling and unlimited data per month for three months at only Rs 100 per month.

Jio’s highest selling plan in the country is priced at Rs 399. It offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day to the customers for a period of 84 days. This means the overall data offered as part of the plan is 126 GB or 42 GB per month for three months. Also, the customers get unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. However, as part of its 2nd-anniversary celebrations, Jio offers an instant discount of Rs 100 on this plan which will effectively bring down its cost to Rs 299.

The Rs 100 instant discount comprises 2 components:

– Rs 50 instant discount for Jio Prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App.

– Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App.

The customers need to keep in mind that this is a limited period offer and is available only between September 12 and 21, 2018.

Earlier, Jio had also offered an additional 4G data to its customers who scan barcode from the wrapper of a Dairy Milk chocolate. The offer is valid till September 30 and can be availed by users over the benefits of their regular plan. As per the terms and conditions of the contest, the free additional data will be transferred to MyJio account within seven to eight working days. It can also be transferred by the user to account of any other Jio subscriber.