Jio offers free 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk worth as low as Rs 5 – Here is how to get

The Jio offer can be availed from MyJio App.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio which recently turned two, is celebrating its second anniversary by offering free 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. As part of this deal, Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data with a regular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate worth as low as Rs 5. The users will also have an option to transfer this data to any other Jio subscriber. The offer is valid until September 30, and the customers need to have the MyJio app on their smartphone to get the free data.

According to the terms and conditions of the offer, this 1 GB data can be availed on the purchase of Cadbury Dairy Milk worth Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 40, or Rs 100. Those who don’t like the regular Dairy Milk chocolate, can avail the offer by buying Dairy Milk Crackle worth Rs. 40, Dairy Milk Roast Almond worth Rs 40, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut worth Rs 40 or Rs 80, or Dairy Milk Lickables worth Rs 35. The 1GB of free data is above the regular data entitlement and comes as an additional data.

To avail this offer, users need to open MyJio App or download it if they don’t have it. The app shows a banner on the homescreen highlighting the offer. By clicking on the banner, users will be redirected to a page where they need to participate in the offer.

For this, they need to tap the Participate Now button and then scan the barcode from the empty wrapper for a Dairy Milk chocolate to avail the free data.

The data will be credited into the MyJio account within seven to eight working days from the date of redemption. Furthermore, only one empty wrapper is allowed to be redeemed per registered Reliance Jio account.

This data will be added to users’ account as additional data over their regular benefits. The users will also have an option to donate this data to an NGO called Pratham Foundation. The donation is touted to enable e-learning in far-flung areas of India.