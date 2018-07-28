Jio offers free 2GB data per day to customers: Here is how to get it

Now, Jio has come up with a new Jio Digital pack for the customers. (Source: PTI)

There is no stopping Reliance Jio! After shaking India’s telecom sector, the company is continuously offering affordable tariff rates to its customers. Now, Jio has come up with a new Jio Digital pack for them. Under this pack, Jio offers 2GB free data for the customers. The data is being offered as a top-up plan on an already recharged data plan. This will come as an additional benefit to the users along with the unlimited calls, SMS and the original data plan they opted for.

However, the offer that was recently introduced, is expected to end on the 30th of July and is available only to specific Jio subscribers as per the information available on the My Jio app. The data is being offered only to prepaid customers of Reliance Jio and can be activated only when the user is already subscribed to a current recharge pack. The company has not mentioned the criteria on the basis of which the data is being offered.

It had recently announced the Monsoon Hungama offer under which the customers can buy a smartphone at Rs 501 in exchange for an old 2G, 3G or non-Vo-LTE 4G. According to the details provided on the Jio website, the offer is valid only when the customer goes for a Rs 594 Reliance Jio recharge plan.

In this plan, the customers would get 500 MB data, unlimited calls and other SMS benefits. The validity of the pack would be for 6 months and the total cost of the exchanged phone along with the recharge plan would sum up to Rs 1,095.

Apart from this, Jio had recently announced a new smartphone – JioPhone 2 which will be launched on August 15 which will available at Rs 2999. The phone would include a dual sim slot, 2000 mAH battery, expandable memory of up to 128 GB, loud mono speaker, 2 MP rear camera and VGA front camera.

“Our purpose is to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India with the extreme affordability of a JioPhone so that each and every Indian can access the internet and enjoy the Digital Life,” Mukesh Ambani had said while announcing the phone.