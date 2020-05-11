Jio offering unlimited voice calling, high speed data under new Rs 2,399 work from home prepaid plan; Details inside

This new plan introduced by the company is along the existing plan Jio had offered in February.

Reliance Jio has come up with yet another plan for its prepaid users where on payment of Rs 2,399, the company is giving high-speed data benefits. The company under its new “work-from-home” annual plan is providing benefits that include unlimited voice calling for 365 days. Not only this, the company is also offering other packages that have less amount like Rs 151,Rs 201 and Rs 251 with free additional data of up to 50GB. The offers that cater to work needs have come so it is easier for people to work from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Under the Rs 2,399 Jio prepaid recharge plan, the Mumbai-based telecom operator is providing 2GB high-speed data allocation on a daily basis along with other benefits like unlimited voice as well as SMS messages for one year. This new plan introduced by the company is along the existing plan Jio had offered in February. The earlier plan is of Rs 2,121 for prepaid users that offers 1.5GB high-speed data benefits for a day with unlimited voice and SMS messages that is valid for 336 days.

Apart from this, the low cost plans under “work-from-home” annual plan are also add-on packs. Among this, if a user is opting for Rs 151, he/ she can get 30GB additional high-speed data. Opting for Rs 201 and Rs 251 packs, users can get 40GB and 50GB high-speed data, respectively. The idea behind introducing these packs is to help customers who have exhausted their existing bundled data. It is to note that these plans do not come with a validity, therefore, they will last as per the validity of the existing pack.

The company had earlier revised its add-on packs in March this year which gave non-Jio voice calling minutes. But it is unlikely that non-Jio voice calling minutes are available with the latest packs.