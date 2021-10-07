Jio offering free two-day complimentary unlimited plan to users after service outage

Jio said the plan would get applied to users’ numbers by the day’s end and become active once the current active plan expired. (File)

Reliance Jio is offering a two-day unlimited plan to subscribers in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh after users in the two circles experienced hours-long service disruption.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom service provider has rolled out the two-day plan to compensate users for the inconvenience that the service disruption caused. JioDown was among the top trends on social media after the network problem emerged. Thousands of subscribers reported issues with their Jio connections on DownDetector, an Internet outage tracker.

Jio also released a message to apologise to all its subscribers affected by the outage while informing them about the complimentary two-day unlimited plan.

“Unfortunately, this morning, you and few other customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh faced service disruption,” Jio said in its message to subscribers.

“Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn’t a pleasant service experience for you, and we truly apologise for that.”

Jio said the plan would get applied to users’ numbers by the day’s end and become active once the current active plan expired. While Jio did not mention any details about the complimentary unlimited plan or what it entailed, the company is likely to offer its subscribers unlimited data.

Jio said: “As a goodwill gesture, we are extending a 2-DAY COMPLIMENTARY UNLIMITED PLAN that will get applied to your number automatically tonight. The complimentary plan will become active post the expiry of your current active plan. We value you and your service experience on Jio.”

The telecom operator, the largest in India by subscriber base, has since fixed the issue and restored services in both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh circles. However, it is also likely that all subscribers in the two circles would not get the message about the complimentary plan. The company is likely to send the message to only those users affected by the outage.