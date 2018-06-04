Jio offer impact? Now, get even more data from Airtel – Details cited here

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited calls – local, STD, and roaming outgoing

Is this Jio offer impact or something else? Airtel has reportedly revised one of its popular prepaid recharge packs. The Airtel Rs 399 recharge plan has been refreshed to offer more data to the prepaid customers to keep Jio at bay. As opposed to the 1.4GB daily data offered under the pack earlier, the Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.4GB data per day to the customers. The 2.4GB data is available at high speeds to the customers and after the exhaustion, the speed will be throttled to 128Kbps.

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited calls – local, STD, and roaming outgoing – to the customers, besides the 2.4GB data per day, reports TelecomTalk. There are 100 SMSes bundled with the plan, as well. The recharge pack is valid for 70 days. However, some select users get a validity of 84 days under this pack. So, the total data that will be available to the users will be 201.6GB (for 84 days).

With this data limit, the telco aims to take on Jio’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge pack that offers 2GB data per day for a validity of 84 days. Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge is offering the highest amount of data under Rs 400 currently. This pack, is, however, only available in select circles, the report says.

Airtel recently introduced a new recharge pack worth Rs 9 with a single day validity. The pack offered the customers with unlimited calling to local and STD numbers, along with calls on the roaming network. The pack also comes with 100MB data and 100 SMSes for the given validity.