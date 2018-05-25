Jio offer: Free 8GB internet data to customers, here is how to avail

The new Jio Cricket Pack worth Rs 101 is available to select Jio users

Jio has begun doling out complimentary data packs to its users to mark the conclusion of the IPL cricket season with the final match to be played on Sunday. The complimentary add-on, which is being rolled out to Jio users, offers them 2GB of daily data. The data add-on will be valid till March 29. This add-on comes close on the heels of the Jio IPL 2018 pack that offered the users with 2GB of 4GB data per day at Rs 251 for 28 days.

The new Jio Cricket Pack worth Rs 101 is available to select Jio users as a free add-on, which can be seen under the My plans section in the MyJio app. It provides 2GB of daily data to the customers with no calling benefits. The order of data consumption for the given validity (until May 29) will begin with the Jio Cricket Pack, post which the customer’s other subscribed data packs kick in. In total, the Jio Cricket Pack offers 8GB data for four days – May 25 to May 29.

There is no process Jio has detailed that the customers must follow to get the free Jio Cricket Pack. It is seemingly rolling out to select users. While Jio has named the plan associated with cricket, the data offered under the pack can be used for anything purpose such as browsing, streaming, and downloading. There are no SMS benefits as well in this pack.

Recently, Jio introduced the IPL 2018 pack worth Rs 251 to cash in on the IPL cricket season this year, more so because of the increasing streaming habits. Similarly, Airtel and BSNL too offered cricket packs that offered data to the customers to stream cricket matches live.