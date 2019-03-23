Jio offer! 100GB free data, Rs 2,200 cashback; check details here

In terms of cashback, Jio offers 100GB of additional data but it has to be kept in mid that not all of that data can be compensated at a time. (Reuters)

With Jio continuing to revolutionise the mobile internet penetration, it has also made waves by collaborating with Xiaomi whose Redmi brand of smartphones is jumping on popularity ladder fast. Now, with Xiaomi Redmi Go which is considered as an affordable smartphone costing less than Rs 5,000 finally going on sale, Jio has a great offer for Redmi buyers.

Buyers of Redmi Go which runs on Google’s Android Go platform for a smooth Android experience can avail huge benefits when it comes to data and cashback offers from Reliance Jio.

As and when Redmi Go user gets a Jio connection, he or she will get up to 100GB of additional data in addition to cashback of up to Rs 2,200. It must be noted that the offer will only be valid if the user goes for Rs 198 pack or Rs 299 pack.

In terms of cashback, Jio offers 100GB of additional data but it has to be kept in mid that not all of that data can be compensated at a time.

Redmi Go users receive ten 10GB coupons to be availed upon successive recharges. It has to be noted that the validity of the additional data remains unknown as of now. However, seeing that both valid plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299 give 28 days validity, those coupons could be used within a year starting from the date of its first recharge.

For the Rs 2,200 cashback, Reliance Jio is offering 44 discount coupons which worth Rs 50 each.

Users can avail the coupon’s benefits while shopping from their very own, Ajio app. As per Jio, these vouchers can only be availed for successive eligible recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

By using cashback voucher in subsequent recharge, users can avail Rs 198 recharge for Rs 148 only. Concurrently, the Rs 299 recharge will only be available for Rs 249 only.

With all these offerings by Jio, Redmi Go users can also make the most of streaming videos or movies and needing more data can use the 10GB data vouchers. Redmi Go users can avail these cashback vouchers to get discounts on these recharge packs.

The Redmi Go which is a slightly pricey substitute to Reliance’s very own JioPhone 2, has joined Nokia 1 and Micromax Bharat Go in the league of cheapest Android smartphones in the smartphone market. The Redmi Go runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Moreover, a 16GB variant of the same model which is equipped with a 5-inch HD display and features an 8-megapixel rear camera in addition to a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered with a 3000mAh battery.