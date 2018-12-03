Jio Music, Saavn finally merge into JioSaavn: Avail free subscription to music service for 90 days

JioSaavn app is now available for users

Saavn, one of the leading online music streaming apps, is now JioSaavn. Reliance Jio and Saavn have finally completed the deal, followed by the rebranding of latter’s services across various platforms. The new JioSaavn logo is now visible on the Saavn website and its iOS app, while the Saavn for Android app is yet to get the rebranding. Jio Music app, on the other hand, has been rebranded. As a complimentary gift, the Jio customers can now avail 90 days of premium membership, JioSaavn Pro, as per the app listing on App Store.

Following a merger deal for Jio Music and Saavn, the Saavn and Jio Music apps have combined into one called JioSaavn. The Jio users will be entitled to free membership of the premium version for a period of 90 days. It will remain free for the Jio Music customers, as per the app listing on the App Store.

While all the music-related data such as playlists and saved songs from both Jio Music and Saavn apps will be added automatically to the new app, both the accounts cannot be synced unless the same Jio number was used to register on both the apps. If you have been using Saavn from a different non-Jio mobile number, you cannot merge the Jio Music account with it.

The Saavn users will not really notice any changes to the app design except for the branding but the Jio Music apps will see a complete makeover borrowed from Saavn app on both Android and iOS. On the Web, the design remains the same with the new logo now showing. The JioSaavn Pro membership now available to the Jio users comes with benefits such as uninterrupted streaming, HD-quality music, and offline downloads for songs, podcasts, and more.

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio and Saavn Media agreed to merge the former’s music subsidiary, Jio Music and latter’s streaming services into one entity that would have a combined value of $1 billion. Reliance Jio invested a total of $124 million in total at the time. The online music streaming market in India grew by as much as 37.2 per cent YoY in 2017 where the total revenue generated reached Rs 725.6 crore. Spotify, the world’s biggest music streaming company, is reportedly planning to launch its services in India by next year. Last week, a report said that Spotify has tied up with T-Series, India’s biggest music label, as baby steps for a bigger launch sometime in 2019.