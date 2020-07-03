JioMeet, Reliance Jio’s made in India Zoom-rival now available for all users; here are all the details

JioMeet is free to use and it is also made in India. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Reliance Jio’s JioMeet video-conferencing platform is officially out of beta. Jio Meet is now available for all users as a free mobile application on Android and iOS, and as a standalone desktop website accessible on both Windows and Mac. With it, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is looking to take on rivals like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and others, all of which are seeing a surge in usage as more and more people are forced to stay cooped up inside their homes in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

JioMeet is free to use and it is also made in India, two factors that definitely give it an edge over peers. But what’s more interesting about it is that Jio isn’t compromising with the feature set. For a free service, JioMeet is literally punching way above its weight when it comes to functionality. Plus, it also seems easy to use. No wonder, the app already has 10,000+ downloads on Android, only hours after it went live. Previously, Jio Meet was available for a limited number of users in beta.

JioMeet will let you video call simultaneously with up to 100 people and there are virtually no time limits. Each video call can go “uninterrupted” for up to 24 hours and you’re free to have as many as you want every day. Conferencing chops like scheduling and screen sharing are also available in JioMeet.

Hosts can sign up with either a mobile number or email ID, send out invite links, and password protect their meetings to keep meetings safe from prying eyes. JioMeet also offers waiting rooms for hosts so they can precisely control who can enter, and who needs to wait.

Again, all these features aren’t brand new or groundbreaking (Jio seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from Zoom while designing this one), but going by Jio’s user base, chances of JioMeet becoming the go-to video calling service for a lot of people in the days to come are very high. Curiously, Jio talks a lot about enterprise-grade host controls in the app description, but makes no mention about the privacy aspects of JioMeet. The app has a proper privacy policy in place though. The product’s website calls JioMeet India’s own, most secure video conferencing solution, but its exact security protocols (whether or not calls are end-to-end encrypted, for instance) still remain a mystery.

The privacy policy for JioMeet makes a mention of a “pro” version of the service that may be in development. Details about JioMeet Pro are scarce for now, though it seems Jio is planning advanced features like call recording, for paying customers. More details are awaited.